June 2 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Reported on Monday complete Phase III results of its
pivotal program with GRASPA in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
(ALL) and presented the design of the ongoing Phase IIb study in
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
* GRASPA in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated
sustained asparaginase activity, which was superior compared to
L-ASP, for the treatment of patients with ALL
* GRASPA demonstrated a significantly lower risk of
hypersensitivity reactions, compared to L-ASP
* Treatment was generally well tolerated, with a lower risk
of key events
