Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 2Olidata SpA :
* Said on Monday that the board of directors decided to exercise the approval from shareholders to carry out a capital increase by a maximum of 4 million euros($4.38 million)
* It will issue a maximum of 11,767,890 ordinary shares to be offered to qualified investors at a ratio of 1 new share for every 3 shares already held at an issue price that will be determined by the board of directors at its next meeting
* The capital increase must take place within January 31, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order