* Said on Monday that the board of directors decided to exercise the approval from shareholders to carry out a capital increase by a maximum of 4 million euros($4.38 million)

* It will issue a maximum of 11,767,890 ordinary shares to be offered to qualified investors at a ratio of 1 new share for every 3 shares already held at an issue price that will be determined by the board of directors at its next meeting

* The capital increase must take place within January 31, 2016

