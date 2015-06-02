Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 2 Pilab SA :
* Said on Monday that Krystian Piecko acquires 50,000 of the company's series H shares
* Following an increase in the Pilab's capital, the number of shares owned by Krystian Piecko has grown to 775,000; however, his stake in the company has been reduced to 30.57 pct from 36.12 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order