June 2 Pilab SA :

* Said on Monday that Krystian Piecko acquires 50,000 of the company's series H shares

* Following an increase in the Pilab's capital, the number of shares owned by Krystian Piecko has grown to 775,000; however, his stake in the company has been reduced to 30.57 pct from 36.12 pct Source text for Eikon:

