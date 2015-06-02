BRIEF-Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads - NYT
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
June 1Ford Sollers:
* Said on Monday that Mark Ovenden has been appointed president and CEO of Ford Sollers, a joint venture of Ford Motor Company and Sollers in Russia
* The appointment is effective as of July 1
* Mark Ovenden headed Ford's Russian branch from 2010-2011, and as of 2008 he was vice president for marketing, sales and services of Ford in Russia
* Ted Kannis, current president and CEO of Ford Sollers, has been appointed executive director of investor relations at Ford headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., effective as of Aug. 1
MELBOURNE, March 24 London copper was on Friday set to drop more than 2 percent for the week, with striking union members agreeing to return to work at the world's top copper mine, in Chile.