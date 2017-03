June 2 Fastjet Plc :

* Fastjet Tanzania FY revenue up 106 percent to $53.8 million, total seats flown up 62 pct, aircraft utilisation up 85 pct

* Loss-Making services of Fly 540 businesses in Ghana and Angola remain suspended, now treated as discontinued - minimal cash cost in year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)