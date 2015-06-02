June 2 GAZ OJSC :

* Says board approves syndicated credits for a total amount of 33.75 billion roubles ($624.77 million) with VTB Bank and Sberbank

* Says the value of first credit is 33.25 billion roubles, of the second one 500 million roubles

Source text: bit.ly/1JmcWXV

