BRIEF-Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads - NYT
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
June 2 (Reuters) -
* Sberbank has filed a lawsuit for bankruptcy of two Mechel units, Korshunovskiy GOK and Yakutugol, Sberbank representative told Reuters without giving any details
* Sberbank's first deputy chairman of the management board, Maksim Poletaev has confirmed filing the lawsuits
* Mechel representative said that the company hasn't received the claim yet, but guessed that the claim concerns agreements with Sberbank-Leasing
* The value of claims under Sberbank-Leasing agreements is 49.1 million roubles ($922,585.49) for Korshunovskiy GOK and 146.4 million roubles for Yakutugol, Mechel representative said, adding the company hopes to resolve the issue with negotiations
($1 = 53.2200 roubles) (Reported by Oksana Kobzeva, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
HANOI, March 24 Vietnam will receive an estimated $3.6 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) during January-March, up 3.4 percent from a year ago, the government said on Friday.