June 2 Asia Coal Energy Ventures :
* Update in relation to proposed restructuring of 12.5%
guaranteed senior secured notes due 2015 issued by Berau Capital
Resources Pte Ltd and 7.25% guaranteed senior secured notes due
2017 issued by PT Berau
* Aware that hostile forces may be planning to initiate a
legal process against BCE and/ or PT Berau Coal in Indonesia
* ACE confirms that it and the Sinar Mas group has every
intention of working with committee, other supporting
noteholders and legitimate representatives of ARMS, BCE and PT
Berau Coal to defeat any such process and to protect and
preserve proposed restructuring
