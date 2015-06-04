BRIEF-Suning Universal to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
June 4IKF SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that its offer for the acquisition Ittierre Srl/Oti Srl has been changed
* More precisely the offer includes a redemption price of the business unit owned by Ittierre of 950,000 euros ($1.07 million), against the price of 750,000 euros previously offered
* The deadline for the execution of the last requirements was extended until June 22
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
WASHINGTON, March 30 Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has offered to testify before congressional committees probing potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia but wants protection against "unfair prosecution," his lawyer said on Thursday.