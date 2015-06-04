June 4IKF SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that its offer for the acquisition Ittierre Srl/Oti Srl has been changed

* More precisely the offer includes a redemption price of the business unit owned by Ittierre of 950,000 euros ($1.07 million), against the price of 750,000 euros previously offered

* The deadline for the execution of the last requirements was extended until June 22

