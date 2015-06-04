June 4 Melia Hotels International SA :

* Said on Wednesday it had transferred its seven hotels, located in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Costa del Sol, to a newly created joint venture owned in 20 percent by the company and in 80 percent by Starwood unit

* The price of the operation was 176 million euros ($198 million)

* The hotels are already undergoing refurbishment and adaptation to the standards of the Sol brand, for which the joint venture will invest 30 million euros

* The hotels will be managed by Melia Hotels International

* The company obtained a capital gain of 38 million euros from the operation

($1 = 0.8883 euros)