June 4 Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Says the majority of its shareholders have agreed to extend the lock-up period, making a commitment not to sell their shares until June 3, 2016

* The shareholders who did not agree on the lock-up (4 percent of shares subject to the lock-up) may sell a maximum of 1 percent of the average daily volume of shares

* On June 3, 2014 due to integration of Mas Mobile Telecom 3.0. SAU and the former World Wide Web Ibercom SA, shareholders of both companies agreed to establish a lock-up period for one year (until June 3, 2015)

