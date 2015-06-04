UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 4 Brivais vilnis :
* Informs that, despite the temporary ban of the Russian Federation on the export of our products to the Russian Federation, the company will not stop its activities
* As from the beginning of this year the volume of production that previously was sent to Russia, had fallen to 15 pct of the company`s production
* The company will restart its work in August and currently is searching for alternative product markets in other countries
Source text: bit.ly/1cyXxGP
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.