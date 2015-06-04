June 4Digital Magics SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it changes statement from May 29 regarding the subscription of option rights as per latest data from the system

* Said that 3,565,155 option rights for convertible bonds "POC 2012" and "POC 2013" were exercised between May 11 and May 29, corresponding to 96.44 percent of the offer

* As a consequence of the exercise of the option rights, 972,345 new ordinary shares were issued for the total value of 4,815,959.25 euros

* 131,517 option rights were not exercised, corresponding to 3.56 percent of the total option rights

