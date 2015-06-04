June 4 Cube ITG SA :

* Said on Wednesday it signed with ITMED, ITMED's associate and company Mizarus Sp. z o.o. an agreement to modify their investment agreement

* Agreed that the associate of ITMED moves its ITMED shares as apportionment to Mizarus

* Mizarus capital to be thus increased

Source text for Eikon: See also: and

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)