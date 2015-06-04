Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 4 Cube ITG SA :
* Said on Wednesday it signed with ITMED, ITMED's associate and company Mizarus Sp. z o.o. an agreement to modify their investment agreement
* Agreed that the associate of ITMED moves its ITMED shares as apportionment to Mizarus
* Mizarus capital to be thus increased
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order