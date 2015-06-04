BRIEF-Neusoft's 2016 net profit up 379.1 pct, plans three units
* Says its 2016 net profit up 379.1 percent y/y at 1.85 billion yuan ($268.62 million)
June 4 Compress SA :
* Said on Wednesday KCI S.A. acquired indirectly 315,000 company's shares, reflecting 6.3 percent of capital and voting rights
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth