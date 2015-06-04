June 4 Juventus FC SpA :

* Signs deal with Unione Sportiva Citta di Palermo (US Citta di Palermo SpA) for the definitive acquisition of football player Paulo Dybala

* Deal value for the acquisition of Paulo Dybala is 32 million euros ($36.03 million)

* Acquisition value of Paulo Dybala may increase by 8 million euros if certain conditions are met during contract duration

* Contract with Paulo Dybala has a five-year duration

($1 = 0.8881 euros)