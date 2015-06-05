June 5 Hawe SA :

* Said on Thursday that it allotted 8,290 series L_01 bonds of a nominal value of 1,000 zlotys each

* Total nominal value of the offering is 8,290,000 zlotys ($2.23 million)

* The bonds will be bought back by August 5

($1 = 3.7163 zlotys) ($1 = 3.7109 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)