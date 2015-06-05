June 5 Goodyear Lastikleri T.A.S. :

* Says CEO Emin Yasar Ozkan resigns

* Says to appoint Pietro Saletta as new CEO of the company

* Says shareholder The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company terminates partnership with Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI)

* Says will not have right to sell Dunlop brand tyres to export market outside Turkey and Europe as of Q4

* To continue production for Dunlop tyres for the next 10 years for Europe market sales

* Says Dunlop tyre sales constitute 4.3 percent of net sales and 6.5 percent of net profit according to FY 2014 financial statements

