June 5Digital Magics SpA :
* Reported on Thursday that 35,868 new shares were allocated
to shareholders that exercised preemptive right
* 35,868 new shares are added to 972,315 new shares
subscribed on the occasion of exercise of the option rights
* As a result of the offer as of today the capital increase
is fully subscribed and the share capital of Digital Magics SpA
amounts to 4,682,283 euros divided into 4,682,283 shares
* At the same time significant shareholder Tamburi
Investment Partners SpA announces that it exceeded
threshold of 10 percent of share capital in Digital Magics SpA
