BRIEF-Ingenic Semiconductor says no dividend for 2016
March 28 Ingenic Semiconductor Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/5JT5vc Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 8 Ekspress Grupp AS :
* Says NASDAQ Tallinn Listing and Surveillance Committee found that company breached its duty to avoid transactions with Ekspress Grupp shares by member of its council
* Says considering appealing decision of Listing and Surveillance Committee to Arbitration Court Of NASDAQ Tallinn
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
