June 8Laurent Perrier SA :

* Announces details of share repurchase programme which will be proposed to shareholders on July 8

* Maximum price per share: 130 euros ($145.42)

* Total maximum that could be spent: 69,351,880 euros

* Taking into account the shares the company already holds, the maximum number of shares that could be repurchased is 541,939

