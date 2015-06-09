Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 9 IAI SA :
* Said on Monday May net sales was almost 1.1 million zlotys ($298,120), up 23 percent year on year
($1 = 3.6898 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order