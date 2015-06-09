June 9 Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA :

* Said on Monday it resolved to issue 3,367,500 series D shares at issue price of 1 zloty per share via private subscription offer without pre-emptive rights

* New series D shares will be offered to no more than 149 investors

