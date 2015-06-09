June 9 Delko SA :

* Said on Monday Solidna DWA Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. transferred its entire 21.7 percent stake (1,297,417 shares) to Delko's chairman of the management board Dariusz Kawecki, on June 1st

* Shares were priced at 8.2 zloty ($2.22) per share

* Stake was transferred due to liquidation of Solidna DWA

* Following transfer, Dariusz Kawecki raised its stake in the company to 24.03 percent from 2.33 percent

Source text for Eikon: and and

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.6933 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)