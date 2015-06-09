June 9 Valore Italia Holding di Partecipazioni SpA :

* Said on Monday that the meeting of bond holders approved the amendment to the conversion ratio for bond "Valore Italia Holding di Partecipazioni 2014-2019 - Obbligazioni Convertibili 2,5%" from 18,750 conversion shares for each bond already held to 47,268 conversion shares for each bond already held

* Approved amendment to the conversion price of bond "Valore Italia Holding di Partecipazioni 2014-2019 - Obbligazioni Convertibili 2,5%" from 0.06 euro to 0.0238 euro

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)