June 9 Valore Italia Holding di Partecipazioni
SpA :
* Said on Monday that the meeting of bond holders approved
the amendment to the conversion ratio for bond "Valore Italia
Holding di Partecipazioni 2014-2019 - Obbligazioni Convertibili
2,5%" from 18,750 conversion shares for each bond already held
to 47,268 conversion shares for each bond already held
* Approved amendment to the conversion price of bond "Valore
Italia Holding di Partecipazioni 2014-2019 - Obbligazioni
Convertibili 2,5%" from 0.06 euro to 0.0238 euro
($1 = 0.8838 euros)
