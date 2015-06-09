June 9 Egeli & Co Yatirim Holding AS :

* Signs non binding letter of intent with Qatar based IIS Holding

* Letter of intend on partnership for the possible investment and financing opportunities in agriculture and energy sectors

* Says units Egeli & Co Tarm GSYO and Egeli & Co GSYO are operating on these sectors

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)