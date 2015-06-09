June 9 Carlyle Group LP :
* Carlyle Group and global private equity and investment
advisory firm CVC Capital Partners, today announced that they
have agreed to fund Neptune Oil & Gas Ltd
* Neptune will focus on investing in large oil & gas
portfolios that may come available as a result of current energy
market dynamics
* Neptune Oil & Gas will target acquisitions of up to $5
billion
* Neptune will be led by Sam Laidlaw, an industry veteran,
who has more than thirty years' experience in the energy sector
* Funding for the investment platform will come from Carlyle
International Energy Partners and from funds managed by CVC
Capital Partners
