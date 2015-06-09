June 9 Power Price SA :

* Said on Monday that a unit affiliated with the company's member of the supervisory board and the company's chairman of the management board sold 56,229 shares of the company at 0.02 zloty per share on May 29

* The unit sold 943,771 shares of the company on June 1 and 31,922 shares on June 2

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)