June 9 Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Monday that it set the issue price of series J shares at 1.29 zloty per share

* Its shareholders resolved to raise the company's capital by up to 5,328,162 zlotys via issue of up to 5,328,162 series J shares, on June 5th

Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.6970 zlotys)