Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 9 Cube ITG SA :
* Said on Monday that Mizarus Sp. z o.o. subscribed for 754,800 series B1 shares at issue price of 5 zlotys ($1.35) per share
* Shares were subscribed for as part of payment for Itmed Sp. z o.o. shares, which were subject to option call 2
* Has call option 2 to buy 17 pct stake of Itmed for 3.77 million Polish zlotys
($1 = 3.6964 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order