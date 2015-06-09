June 9 Cube ITG SA :

* Said on Monday that Mizarus Sp. z o.o. subscribed for 754,800 series B1 shares at issue price of 5 zlotys ($1.35) per share

* Shares were subscribed for as part of payment for Itmed Sp. z o.o. shares, which were subject to option call 2

* Has call option 2 to buy 17 pct stake of Itmed for 3.77 million Polish zlotys

($1 = 3.6964 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)