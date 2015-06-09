June 9 Verusa Holding :

* Announces capital increase and public offering of unit Verusaturk GSYO shares

* Unit Verusaturk GSYO to increase capital from 38 to 52 million lira ($18.86 million)

* Says to public offering of 8 million lira nominal value shares in its possession of Verusaturk GSYO

