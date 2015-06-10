June 10 KBJ SA :

* Said on Tuesday its management board recommends FY 2014 dividend of 0.08 zloty per share or total value of 123,263 zlotys ($33,455)

* Number of shares eligible for FY 2014 dividend is 1,540,792 shares

* Recommends record date of July 31, payment date of Aug. 21 Source text for Eikon:

