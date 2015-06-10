Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 10 KBJ SA :
* Said on Tuesday its management board recommends FY 2014 dividend of 0.08 zloty per share or total value of 123,263 zlotys ($33,455)
* Number of shares eligible for FY 2014 dividend is 1,540,792 shares
* Recommends record date of July 31, payment date of Aug. 21 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6844 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order