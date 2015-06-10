June 10 Marti Otel Iletmeleri AS :

* Said on Tuesday FY 2014 revenue at 115.5 million lira ($42.15 million) versus 97.3 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 net loss at 48.7 million lira versus loss of 40.6 million lira year ago

* Decides to use Euro as functional currency in financial statements according to TMS 21 Forex Rate Effects as of April 1, 2015

* Says changes functional currency due to majority of sales income generated in Euro

