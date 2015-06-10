June 10 J Sainsbury Plc

* CEO says Q1 grocery online sales growth 6 percent, volumes up 11.6 percent

* CEO says expects food deflation for balance of year, possibly into next year

* CFO says supermarket items per basket flat in Q1, says "encouraging signs"

* CFO says confident can outperform supermarket peers

* CEO says "will match whatever our competitors throw at us", "very confident in price position"

* CFO says Q1 convenience store sales growth about 11 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)