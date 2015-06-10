UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
June 10 J Sainsbury Plc
* CEO says Q1 grocery online sales growth 6 percent, volumes up 11.6 percent
* CEO says expects food deflation for balance of year, possibly into next year
* CFO says supermarket items per basket flat in Q1, says "encouraging signs"
* CFO says confident can outperform supermarket peers
* CEO says "will match whatever our competitors throw at us", "very confident in price position"
* CFO says Q1 convenience store sales growth about 11 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.