May 18 Kampa SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Q1 operating loss was 23,422 zlotys ($6,40)versus loss of 4,164 zlotys

* Q1 net loss was 23,424 zlotys versus loss of 4,164 zlotys year on year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.6578 zlotys)