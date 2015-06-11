June 11 Cellectis SA :

* Announced on Wednesday the publication of a study in Molecular Therapy, a Nature Publishing Group Journal, describing the development of the next generation of engineered CAR T-cells compatible with allogeneic adoptive transfer immunotherapy

* In this report, Julien Valton PhD and his collaborators developed a multidrug resistant TCR-deficient CAR T-cell

* This engineered T-cell displayed efficient antitumor activity and significant resistance to purine and pyrimidine nucleoside analogues, which are currently used clinically in preconditioning lymphodepleting regimens

