June 11I Grandi Viaggi SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that board of directors executing the mandate granted by the Shareholders' Meeting approved final conditions of capital increase

* Capital increase of up to 19,990,892.46 euros ($22.59 million) via issuance of 43,270,330 new ordinary shares without nominal value

* New shares to be offered at 0.462 euro per share

* The option ratio is set at10 new shares every 1 share owned

* The new shares will have regular dividend and the same characteristics of the shares outstanding at the date of issue

* Option rights to be exercised from June 15 to June 29

($1 = 0.8850 euros)