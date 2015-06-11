Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 11 OPTeam SA :
* Said on Wednesday its supervisory board resolved to recommend FY 2014 dividend of 0.15 zloty per share or total value of 1.1 million zlotys ($300,700)
* On April 14 company's management board suggested FY 2014 dividend of 0.12 zloty per share or total value of 875,960 zlotys
* Final decision on FY 2014 dividend will be made by shareholders at general meeting called for June 11
($1 = 3.6578 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order