LONDON, June 11 Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt's largest investment firms, on Thursday reported a first-quarter net loss after tax and minority interests of 112.2 million Egyptian pounds versus a net loss of 231.9 million pounds in the same period last year.

The firm said it reported revenues of 1.95 billion Egyptian pounds, a 42.5 percent increase from the same period last year. (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)