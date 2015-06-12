BRIEF-BFF prices IPO at 4.70 euros a share
April 5 Banking group Banca Farmafactoring (BFF) says:
June 12DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Said on Thursday Mark West would join Board with effect from July 1
* Said Marina Attawar to resign at end of year for personal reasons
* Said from Jan. 1, 2016, company would be led by Board members Mark West and Frank Hock, whose contract had been renewed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
April 5 Banking group Banca Farmafactoring (BFF) says:
* Will undertake a restructuring, reallocating capital and management resources across portfolio and pipeline
* Said on Tuesday the sole shareholder, GreenOak Spain Investments Sarl, had agreed to authorize the transfer by the company of 100 percent of shares of GO Spain XXI, GreenOak Spain Solar, Inversiones Baglio, Inversiones Barrow, Inversiones Fraser, Inversiones Grace, Inversiones Mandrem, Inversiones Manly, Inversiones Margarita, Inversiones Ninara, Inversiones Reinga and Inversiones Silang