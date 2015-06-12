Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 12 Vivid Games SA :
* Said on Thursday that its shareholder meeting resolved to raise capital to no less than 2,679,647 and no more than 2,759,647 from 2,559,647 via a non-preemptive series D share issue
* Will issue no less than 1.2 million and no more than 2.0 million shares of nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6827 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)