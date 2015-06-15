June 15Züblin Immobilière France SA :
* Signed on Saturday an investment agreement pursuant to
which TwentyTwo Real Estate and Massena Partners would subscribe
to a reserved capital increase of 11.5 million euros ($12.90
million) and a reserved convertible bond for a total amount of
20.8 million euros
* The transaction is to inject 32.3 million euros of
capital, to cover Züblin financing needs over the next 30 months
and reduce its bank indebtedness
* The investors separately entered into an agreement with
Lamesa Holding S.A, by which it would buy its shares in Züblin
Immobilière France, representing 11.8 pct of the share capital
* The investors are also to buy all the bonds redeemable in
shares of the company held by Lamesa Holding S.A
* Following these transactions, the investors are to become
the new anchor shareholders and would hold 50.1 pct of the share
capital and voting rights of Züblin Immobilière France on an
undiluted basis
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)