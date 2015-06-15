June 15 Starbreeze AB :

* Said on Sunday, announced its virtual reality (VR) initiative with acquisition of French company InfinitEye VR SAS for consideration of $2.0 million (equivalent to about 16.4 million Swedish crowns) in cash

* InfinitEye is developing VR Head-Mounted-Display (HMD)

* InfinitEye will be incorporated into Starbreeze and be renamed as Starbreeze Paris

