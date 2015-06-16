FRANKFURT, June 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0635 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

Greece's government denied a German newspaper report on a euro zone plan that involves Athens imposing capital controls this weekend if it fails to reach a deal with creditors this week, a government official told Reuters on Monday.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.4 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent lower

European car registrations rose 1.4 percent year-on-year to 1.15 million cars last month, the Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers said in a statement on Tuesday, well short of the market's 8.1 percent expansion in January-April.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

UniCredit has no interest in buying Postbank. "No, it does not fit well with our strategy," the chairman of Italy's biggest bank told Handelsblatt.

HENKEL

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

U.S. cosmetics group Coty has won auctions to acquire the hair-care, fragrant and cosmetics businesses from Procter & Gamble Co for as much as $12 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Henkel on Tuesday declined to comment.

Reuters reported last week that Henkel made an offer for P&G's hair care business.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The European Commission said on Monday it had approved Merck's $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corp following the U.S. company's pledges to sell assets in Germany.

KRONES

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The bottling machine maker plans to increase its profitability and aims for an EBT margin of 8 percent, its future chief executive told Handelsblatt. It still expects to reach an EBT margin of 6.8 percent in 2014, CFO Christoph Klenk, who will become CEO early next year, said.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 4.2 percent lower

The real estate investment trust said on Tuesday that it wants to take over rival DO Deutsche Office AG.

TOM TAILOR

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The fashion group said it increased its retail sales by 1.5 percent in the April 1 to June 14 period.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The online pet supplies retailer said its COO Juergen Vedie was leaving the company and his responsibilities were transferred to other board members with immediate effect.

ENBW

No indication available

Germany's third-biggest utility is in favour of setting up a trust fund that would safeguard provisions made by the country's energy groups to dismantle their nuclear plants, its chief executive told paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

ANALYSTS' VIEW

DRILLISCH - Barclays starts with "Overweight" rating and target price of 60 euros

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BECHTLE - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May HICP +0.1 pct m/m, +0.7 y/y.

German June ZEW index due at 0900 GMT, economic sentiment seen at 37.1 points, current conditions at 63.0 points.

