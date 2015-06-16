UPDATE 1-China Southern in talks over American Airlines tie-up
* Talks involve American Airlines taking stake in China Southern
June 15Safran SA :
* China's Zhejiang Loong Airlines has signed a long-term Rate per Flight Hour (RPFH) agreement with CFM International, Safran and General Electric joint company, to support its fleet of 20 LEAP-1A engines
* Under the terms of the 15-year agreement, which is valued at $333 million U.S., CFM will guarantee maintenance costs on a dollar per engine flight hour basis
Source text: bit.ly/1QAijsp
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Talks involve American Airlines taking stake in China Southern
TOKYO, March 27 After three decades building an airplane from scratch, Michimasa Fujino, 56, chief engineer of the Hondajet, might have to reach a ripe old age to see Honda Motor Co's pet aviation project recoup its development costs.