June 16Primi sui Motori :

* Said on Monday that its board of directors approved the issuance of a five year bond for a maximum amount of 6.4 million euros ($7.21 million) with a gross fixed interest rate of 7 pct

* Board approved an individual bond exchange offer reserved to holders of bond "Primi Sui Motori 9% 2013 - 2016"

* Bond "Primi Sui Motori 9% 2013 - 2016" to be exchanged for the new bond "Obbligazioni PSM 7% 2015 - 2020"

* Bond exchange offer to run from June 22, 2015 to July 3, 2015 and new bond issues to be distributed around July 9, 2015

* The minimum subscription lot for the bond exchange offer is 10,000 euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)