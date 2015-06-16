Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 16 Image Systems Nordic AB :
* Says receives order worth about 4.0 million Swedish crowns ($489,590.09) from Setra AB Färila Sågverk
* Says installation and settlement of project will take place in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1701 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order