June 15 Cloud Technologies SA :

* Said on Monday that its management resolved to acquire 70 percent of Audience Network Sp. z o.o.

* Preliminary agreement for acquisition was signed on Dec. 10, 2014

* Definitive agreement will be signed by Dec. 31, 2015

* Audience Network Sp. z o.o. is a company operating in on-line advertisement business

