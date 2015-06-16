Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 15 Cloud Technologies SA :
* Said on Monday that its management resolved to acquire 70 percent of Audience Network Sp. z o.o.
* Preliminary agreement for acquisition was signed on Dec. 10, 2014
* Definitive agreement will be signed by Dec. 31, 2015
* Audience Network Sp. z o.o. is a company operating in on-line advertisement business
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order