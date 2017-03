June 16 Sparebanken Sør :

* Says Sparebankstiftelsen Sparebanken Sør (Foundation) sold 1,086,650 of Foundation's 3,518,674 equity certificates in Sparebanken Sør at 186 Norwegian crowns ($23.91) per equity certificate

* After transaction Foundation owns 2,432,024 equity certificates, corresponding to 51,0 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 7.7803 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)