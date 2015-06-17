BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics seeks trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to results from company's phase 1b breast cancer trial
June 17 FIT Biotech Oy :
* Said on Tuesday, decided to extend subscription period of offering related to listing of Company to 16:30 (Finnish time) on June 25, 2015
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer